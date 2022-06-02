Last Rites Of Noted Bollywood Singer KK To Be Held Today

New Delhi: Renowned singer KK also known as Krishnakumar Kunnath’s last rites will be performed at Mumbai today.

Reportedly, KK’s mortal remains will have ‘antim darshan’ ceremony at 10.30 am and ‘antim yatra’ at 1 pm. The cremation will take place at Mumbai’s Versova cemetery.

KK passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53, a few hours after his performance at an event at Nazrul Mach in Calcutta.

The singer was one of the finest singers in the music industry, and his demise has not only left fans heartbroken but is also a huge loss for the music industry.