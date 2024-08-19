Last Monday of holy Shravan month today! Kanwariyas throng Shiva temples across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Thousands of Kanwariyas thronged various ghats to observe shravan in Odisha and to collect water from different rivers. The Bolbom Devotees will offer water to Lord Shiva across Odisha on the last Monday of the Holy month of Shravan.

The Kanwariyas after taking dip at the river, collect water holding the Bahungis (two water full pots hanging on both the sides) and began their journey towards Lord Shiva shrines in Dhabaleswar, Sidheswar, Kapilas, Lingaraj Temple, Gorakhnath Temple, Aradi.

The last Monday of the Shravan month holds great significance, with devotees observing a day-long fast in devotion to the Lord. They offer fruits and milk products as Prasad to the Lord and later partake in them after performing the sacred Abhishek ritual.