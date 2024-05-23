Last Day Of Campaigning In Odisha For Third Phase Of Elections

Bhubaneswar: The third phase of election campaigning will end today. Voting shall be held on Saturday that is May 25. Candidates of various parties, heavyweights and star campaigners will campaign with renewed energy to attract voters on the last day.

In the third phase of elections in the state of Odisha, voting will be held in six parliamentary constituencies and 42 assembly seats.

The people of Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly seats will cast their vote on May 25.