Last Day For Jio Prepaid Users To Recharge At Old Prices

Mumbai: Reliance Jio has recently announced the hiked prices of its prepaid plans after the similar step by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. The new unlimited plans will go-live on 1 December which is tomorrow.

Here’s a look at the latest plans:

Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans 2021: Jio prepaid revised prices, plan benefits, other details

Jio has revised its entire library of prepaid recharge plans in India. The new prices, as mentioned earlier, will apply from December 1, 2021. Here’s the complete list:

JioPhone Rs 75 plan

The JioPhone Rs 75 prepaid plan will now cost Rs 99, which is a Rs 24 hike. The revised plan will come with unlimited voice calls, 3GB of data per month, and 50 SMS. The validity of this plan is 28 days.\

Jio Rs 129 prepaid plan

The Rs 129 unlimited prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 26 price hike and will now be available for Rs 155. For Rs 155, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 2GB of data per month and 300 SMS. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan

The Rs 149 prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 30 price hike and will now be available for Rs 179. For Rs 179, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 1GB of daily data and 100 SMS a day. The validity of this plan is 24 days.

Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan

The Rs 199 prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 40 price hike and will now be available for Rs 239. For Rs 239, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS a day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan

The Rs 249 prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 50 price hike and will now be available for Rs 299. For Rs 299, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 2GB of daily data and 100 SMS a day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan

The Rs 399 prepaid plan from Jio has received an Rs 80 price hike and will now be available for Rs 479. For Rs 479, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS a day. The validity of this plan is 56 days.

Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan

The Rs 444 prepaid plan from Jio has received an Rs 89 price hike and will now be available for Rs 533. For Rs 533, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 2GB of daily data and 100 SMS a day. The validity of this plan is 56 days.

Jio Rs 329 prepaid plan

The Rs 329 prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 66 price hike and will now be available for Rs 395. For Rs 395, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 6GB of data and 1000 SMS. The validity of this plan is 84 days.

Jio Rs 555 prepaid plan

The Rs 555 prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 111 price hike and will now be available for Rs 666. For Rs 666, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS a day. The validity of this plan is 84 days.

Jio Rs 599 prepaid plan

The Rs 599 prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 120 price hike and will now be available for Rs 719. For Rs 719, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 2GB of daily data and 100 SMS a day. The validity of this plan is 84 days.

Jio Rs 1,299 prepaid plan

The annual Rs 1,299 plan (336 days validity) will set users back by Rs 1,559 now. It will come with unlimited calling, 3,600 SMS, and 24GB of data.

Jio Rs 2,399 prepaid plan

The Rs 2,399 plan will now cost Rs 2,879 and provide unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 2GB of data each per day.

Jio data top-ups

The Rs 51 plan will now cost Rs 61 and come with 6GB data; the Rs 101 plan offering 12GB data will cost Rs 121, while the Rs 251 plan will now come with 50GB data and cost Rs 301 with 30-day validity.

Earlier last week, Airtel and Vodafone had announced up to 25% hike in their prepaid plans tariffs to improve financials.