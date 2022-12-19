Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Arrested In J&K’s Baramulla
Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was arrested during a joint operation by police and the Indian Army on Monday.
The terrorist has been identified as Mohammad Ishaq Lone.
Police have also seized one IED, a pistol, a pistol magazine, 18 pistol rounds, and 8 m electric wire recovered from the procession of the accused.
A case was registered under UAPA Act, Explosive Substances Act & Arms Act and further probe is underway, the police official added.
