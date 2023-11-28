Laser Scanning Of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar Begins

Puri: As per the decision of the Srimandir management committee, the laser scanning of Ratna Bhandar has been started by a technical team from Tuesday. This scanning will be done by special state-of-the-art technology and on the basis of the scanning report, further steps will be taken to repair the Ratna Bhandar.

While the scanning work is continuing in the presence of the Archeological Survey of India, and the Core Committee including three engineers from Shenzhen Company in Mumbai, the repair work of Nata Mandap and Jagamohan is also expected to be completed during the stipulated time. The laser scanning was done from the outer side of the Ratna Bhandar in front of the Sun temple inside Srimandir.

The scanning was started from the outer walls of Ratna Bhandar by using special state-of-the-art 3D laser scanning. A team of 15 including 3 engineers from Mumbai was involved in the inspection.

After inspection, the ASI will submit a detailed report to the temple administration. On the basis of the scan report, the management committee will take action after discussion. The Ratna Bhandar was inspected from outside on Tuesday near the Navi Kata Mandap and the temple administration extended full cooperation.

According to ASI Superintendent Dr DB Gadanaik, the laser scanning of Ratna Bhandar of Puri Srimandir was completed on the first day.

Laser scanning documentation has been completed at 37 points in the north-west and north-east of Ratna Bhandar. Similarly, laser scanning will be done on the northern part of the external side wall of Ratnabhanda at 8 am on Wednesday.