Laser scanning of Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar from today

Puri: The Laser scanning of the outer walls of the Ratna Bhandar of the Srimandir will begin today. The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will do the scanning.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief Ranjan Kumar Das said the ASI had been given permission to do laser scanning of the Ratna Bhandar. Based on the ASI’s report, the next decision will be taken in a positive way, he said.

There shall be an independent camera through which 3D pictures will be clicked and a survey shall be conducted of the Ratna Bhandar. The pictures shall then be surveyed by a team of experts, said reliable reports. Following this survey a decision in this regard shall be taken.

The managing committee has approved the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama project on January 17, Vedas to be recited at the four doors of the shrine and Yagna will be held at the Ishan Kona (northeast direction) during inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama project.

Subsequently, the SJTA will draw up a plan for the repair of the Ratna Bhandar. The laser scanning of the outer treasury will be done on November 28, while the inner treasury and different Parshwa Debata temples will be scanned subsequently.

It is worth mentioning here that the ASI had written to the SJTA in 2018 and 2022 seeking permission to examine and conserve the Ratna Bhandar.