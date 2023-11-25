Laser Scanning Of Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar From Nov 28

Puri: The Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das said that the laser scanning of Ratna Bhandar in Srimandir will begin on the 28th of November, a day after Kartika Purnima.

With the Shree Jagannath temple witnessing huge footfall of devotees due to Panchuka in the Holy Month of Kartika, laser scanning of Ratna Bhandar will commence the day after Kartik Purnima.

The SJTA Chief Administrator informed that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will carry out the laser scanning at a specified time.

“First, laser scanning of the outer walls of the Ratna Bhandar will be done to check possible cracks and damage to the structure,” Das said and added, “If required laser scanning of the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar and temples of the side deities will be conducted.”

He further said that the laser scanning machine has already arrived and the temple administration will extend whatever cooperation is required by the ASI for laser scanning of Ratna Bhandar.

The Srimandir administration has taken this decision after discussions with the technical committee.

All necessary support for laser scanning will be provided by the Srimandir administration and the district administration, SJTA Chief Ranjan Kumar Das further said.