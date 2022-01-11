Large Investment, Infra Projects in Odisha Make Significant Progress, Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Big ticket investment and infrastructure projects monitored under Cabinet Committee Investment Project Monitoring Group (CCI PMG), Government of India have made significant progress in Odisha. This was known from the CCI PMG Meeting held on digital mode under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra from Lokseva Bhawan today wherein Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma presented the updated issues relating to different projects for discussion.

Considering various dimensions of the issues, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra gave the necessary instructions for their resolution. Collectors of concerned districts were asked to provide the necessary support for facilitating the expeditious implementation of the projects at the ground level. Mahapatra also directed the project proponents to complete the projects within the scheduled time limit.

Principal Secretary Industry Mr Sharma said that all major issues raised by the project developers were attended. He asked the project proponents to update the project status in the CCI PMG website regularly so that the newly emerging issues could be attended to as and when they emerged.

Amrit Lal Meena Special Secretary, Department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) applauded the State administration for its prompt steps and quick resolution of the issues flagged by the implementing agencies.

The committee reviewed the progress of 29 major projects from different sectors envisaging total investment of around Rs.1,29, 803 cr. These included major railway projects like doubling of Banspani-Jakhpura rail line, third lining of Rourkela-Jahrsuguda rail track, third line of Bhadrak-Nergundi track, doubling of Hatia-Bondamunda rail line, 3rd and 4th line between Budhpank-Salegaon track, 3rd line of Vizianagaram-Titilagarh line, doubling of Sambalpur-Talcher line, Khurdha-Bolangir new borad gauge rail line, Talcher-Bimilagarh rail line, Angul-Sukinda new line, Angul-Balaram-Putiagada rail link, 4th line of Bondamunda-Rourkela track, 4th line of Jharsuguda-Bilaspur rail track, and doubling of Sambalpur-Titilagarah rail track.

The ground level issues relating to the Paradip-Hyderabad product pipeline project of IOCL, Jagdishpur- Haladia and Bokaro- Dhamara pipeline project including Barunai-Guwahati pipeline projects were discussed and resolved in the meeting.

The major coal mine projects reviewed included Bhubaneswari open cast project, Gopalji-Kaniha open caste project, Belpahar open cast project, Utkal D coal mine, and Utkal E coal mine. The major roads and highway projects reviewed included the up-gradation of Tilebani-Sambalpur section of NH-6, Singara-Binjabahal section on NH-6, four laning of Angul-Sambalpur section of NH-42, six-laning of Bhardak-Balashwar section of NH-16, Six-laning of Chandikhol-Bhadrakh section of NH-5, and Corridor project road between Angul-Balaram-Putugadi-Jarpada. Other projects reviewed in the meeting included 5th stream expansion of NALCO refinery, Bhrat Net project, Kotameeta limestone block, and Dalmia DSP project.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Dr Mona Sharma, Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma, Commissioner Railway Coordination Manoj Kumar Mishra along with Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, senior officers from concerned departments and project proponents participated in the discussion. The collectors and district officials presented the field updates in the meeting through video conferencing.