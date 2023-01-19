Lara Dutta REACTS to Harnaaz Sandhu’s Miss Universe black gown with her face

Mumbai: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu recently won millions of hearts with her sweet gesture during her ramp walk. After Sushmita Sen became Miss Universe in 1994 and Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, Harnaaz has crowned Miss Universe in 2022. Harnaaz grabbed attention with her black gown that featured pictures of winning moments of Miss Universe crown holders from India – Sushmita and Lara.

Lara Dutta appreciated Harnaaz’s gesture and wrote, ‘May you always shine bright like the diamond you are!! Stay your humble, amazing , strong self sista!!! Here’s looking at you kid!!!!! Good luck for all that’s yet to come!’ Earlier also Lara wished best of luck to Harnaaz for her journey ahead and wrote, ‘Wishing Harnaaz Sandhu the brightest road ahead!! Am sure she’s going to blaze her own individual, glorious path’.