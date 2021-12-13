Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra congratulate Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Mumbai: Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud today as she won the Miss Universe 2021 title by beating 79 other contestants from different nations. The 21-year-old model became the third Indian woman to win the coveted title. She brought home the crown after 21 long years.

Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who had won the Miss Universe pageant in 2000, took to Twitter on Monday, December 13, to welcome Harnaaz to the Miss Universe club and added that she was proud of her. She also wrote that the country waited 21 years for this moment, and Harnaaz made a billion dreams come true with her historic win.

“Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu!!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!,” Lara wrote in her tweet and also tagged the official handle of the Miss Universe organisation.

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021

Miss World 2000 and global icon Priyanka Chopra had also applauded Harnaaz on her historic win.