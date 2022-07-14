Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Who Fled To Maldives May Fly To Singapore Today

Sri Lanka: Fearing backlash from civilians, Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has requested the Maldives government to arrange a private jet to fly him to Singapore, government sources in Maldives have said. Mr Rajapaksa had fled to Maldives late last evening, without handing his resignation.

Yesterday, the Lankan political leaders held an all-party meeting, where it was decided to let the parliament Speaker take over as the acting President. The office of Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has been asked to step down, said the ruling party and the opposition must form an all-party government.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also informed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a Prime Minister who is acceptable to both the government and the Opposition.