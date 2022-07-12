Lanjigarh records 171.6 mm rainfall as seven Odisha district receive very heavy shower

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar, stated that seven districts in Odisha experienced heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to204.4 mm).
Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district experienced the highest 171.6 mm of rainfall, followed by Jharigaon (Nabarangpur) 147.8 mm, Dabugaon (Nabarangpur) 141 mm, Kotpad (Koraput) 129 mm, Guagada (Gajapati) 125.2 mm, R.Udaygiri (Gajapati) 120.4 mm and Boden (Nuapada) 120 mm of rainfall.
Apart from this, 17 other districts also experienced heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. IMD further informed that yesterday’s low pressure area is active over the coastal belt.
ସକ୍ରିୟ ମୌସୁମୀ ପ୍ରଭାବରେ ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ରେକର୍ଡ ହୋଇଥିବା ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଅତି ପ୍ରବଳ (୧୧୫.୬ ମିମି ରୁ ୨୦୪.୪ ମିମି) ଏବଂ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା (୬୪.୫ ମିମି ରୁ ୧୧୫.୫ ମିମି ) pic.twitter.com/JYWx34AmIH
