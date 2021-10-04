Lanjigarh CDPO Arrested For Taking Rs 80K Bribe To Pass Bill

Lanjigarh: Lanjigarh CDPO Meena Kumari Patra was arrested by Vigilance today while accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from five women self-help groups in the Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi district to clear a bill of Rs 11.59 lakh.

A special vigilance team from Jeypore and Bhawanipatna led by DSP Satyaban Mahananda arrested the accused Child Development Project Officer this afternoon and seized Rs 80,000 from her.

Notably, five women self-help groups in Lanjigarh block had raised a bill of Rs 11.59 lakh for preparation of Chhatua (cereal).

The CDPO had demanded a gratification of Rs 80,000 from the members of the women’s group in order to pass the bill.

Following a complaint, the vigilance team set up a trap and confiscated Rs 80,000 from her office this afternoon.