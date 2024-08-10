Landslide Brings Traffic to Standstill in Nagrota In J-K’s Rajouri

Rajouri: A landslide disrupted road traffic in the Nagrota area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday. Restoration efforts are in progress.

Further information is pending. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts moderate rainfall for Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh on August 10.

On August 4, a cloudburst in the Cherwan Kangan area of Ganderbal district blocked the crucial Srinagar-Kargil road. Additionally, the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumuri (SSG) road near Padawbal was obstructed due to mud accumulation from an overflowing canal. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

The cloudburst inflicted significant damage, impacting paddy fields and ensnaring numerous vehicles in the debris.

“The cloudburst happened overnight on Sunday. Although debris has piled up, thankfully, no lives were lost,” stated Gulzar Ahmad, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Ganderbal.

“Our focus is on clearing the road. We have evacuated residents from homes inundated with debris to secure locations. The district police, administration, and private entities are collaborating closely. We expect to complete the clearance today,” he further mentioned.