Landfall Of Cyclone Gulab By Midnight, IMD Issues Warning For Several Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ (pronounced as Gul-Aab) will make landfall by midnight, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena tweeted, “The cyclonic storm is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur around mid-night of September 26.”

While several parts of southern Odisha are experiencing light to moderate rainfall activities since early morning today, the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase gradually as the cyclonic storm will near the coast.

As per the latest weather bulletin, the ‘Red Warning’ has been issued for seven districts of Odisha- Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri. All these districts will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. The alert will remain valid till morning hours of September 27.

Orange Warning (valid till 0830 hours of September 27): Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur over the districts of Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh and Kalahandi.

Yellow Warning (valid till 0830 hours of September 27): Heavy rainfall likely to occur in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Nuapada.

Orange Warning (valid from 0830 hours of September 27 upto 0830 hours of September 28): Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at one and two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Yellow Warning (valid from 0830 hours of September 27 upto 0830 hours of September 28): Heavy rainfall likely in the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir and Kalahandi.