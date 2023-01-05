Land Subsidence Continues In Joshimath; Over 500 Houses Develop Cracks

Khatima: A total of 66 families are reported to have migrated from Joshimath while over 500 houses have developed cracks as land subsidence continued in the town, stated the District Disaster Management Department.

As per Joshimath Municipal Chairman Shailendra Pawar, ” The process of increasing cracks in Singhdhar and Marwadi has started. Badrinath NH near Singhdhar Jain locality and JP Company Gate in Marwadi, near the forest department check post, is continuously cracking. This crack is increasing every hour which is worrying.”

District Disaster Management Department has also reported cases of water seepage from underground in JP Colony, Marwadi ward of Joshimath.

In the wake of land subsidence in Joshimath and cracks developing in many houses in the town, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that necessary actions would be taken to save the people of the district.

Chief Minister Dhami will be visiting Joshimath today to take stock of the situation and initiate necessary actions.