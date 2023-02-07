Land Fraud: Couple Held For Duping Man Of Rs 16 Lakhs

Bhubaneswar: Tamando police station on Tuesday arrested a couple on charges of duping a complainant of Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of selling a plot.

The arrested accused are Biswanath Pradhan (44) and his wife Snehalata Pradhan (41) of Nayagarh, presently staying within Tamando police station limits.

According to the information, the accused couple took a total of Rs.16 lakhs from the complainant in different phases for providing the land.

Accordingly, an agreement was signed between both the buyer and the seller on July 29 and the date was set for expediting the sale of the plot on July 28. But when the complainant approached the couple to claim possession of the plot, the duo abused him and threatened to file a false case against him.

After the complainant filed a complaint with the Tamando police, the cops interrogated the accused couple at the police station.

During interrogation, both the accused confessed to their crime following which they were arrested and forwarded to the court today.