Land-For-Jobs Scam Case: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Lalu Yadav, Rabri & Tejashwi

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet in an alleged land-for-job scam case in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi. The fresh chargesheet named Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and several others including firms as accused.

The Chargesheet has been filed before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel former Union Minister of Railways Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi, and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and several others in the case related to land-for-job scam.

CBI through its Special Public Prosecutor Advocate DP Singh informed the Court that a fresh chargesheet is filed in the case, despite a chargesheet already being filed because the alleged act is committed with a different modus operandi. The court was also informed that sanctions are awaited against Lalu and three others.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, irregular appointments of candidates were made in Central Railway, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

On March 15, the Court granted regular bail to ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter-RJD MP Misa Bharti and other accused in an alleged land for job scam case.

Recently, the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted more time to the CBI to file a supplementary charge sheet in the land-for-job scam. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti attended the hearing.

The Court while granted time, expressed displeasure with CBI and said you are continuously delaying this matter, it is not right. The next date of hearing in the matter is July 12.

