Land For Job Scam: ED Recovers Rs 1 Cr ‘Unaccounted Cash’ During Raid On Lalu Yadav Family

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday that it seized “unaccounted cash” worth Rs 1 crore and discovered proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after raiding RJD leader Lalu Prasad’s family in connection with a money laundering case involving the railways’ land for job scam, news agency PTI reported.

ED conducted searches at 24 locations in the Railways Land for Job Scam, resulting in the recovery of unaccounted cash of Rs 1 Crore, foreign currency including US$ 1900, 540 gms gold bullion and more than 1.5 kg of gold jewellery, news agency ANI reported.

It stated that an investigation is being conducted to uncover additional investments made on behalf of Prasad’s family and their friends in various sectors, including real estate, in various locations.

On Friday, the ED raided numerous locations associated with Prasad’s family members, including that of his son, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, in Delhi.

The federal agency recently questioned RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi in Delhi and Patna respectively. The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates.

Earlier today, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Tejashwi Yadav to appear for questioning in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Tejashwi Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he had not appeared before the CBI sleuths, following which a fresh date was given for Saturday.

CBI has already filed a chargesheet in the case against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case.