Land-For-Job Scam: CBI Raids Premises Of RJD Leaders

Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday raided the residences of several leaders of the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) in connection with the “land for jobs” scam.

According to reports, the raids were conducted at the properties linked to RJD MLC Sunil Singh and three MPs – Ashfaque Karim, Faiyaz Ahmed and Subodh Roy.

Meanwhile, supporters of Sunil Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Biscomaun Patna, gathered outside his residence in Patna in protest against the CBI raid.