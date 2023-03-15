Land-for-job case: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu, Rabri Devi, other accused

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, and 14 others in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam, directing all the accused to furnish ₹50,000 personal bail bond and a like amount surety. The Court also noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed the chargesheet without arrest.

Earlier, the CBI in its charge sheet claimed that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment. It said that candidates who got jobs as “substitutes” in the railways – either directly or through their family members and relatives – sold land to Lalu’s family members at “highly discounted rates”.

On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided 24 locations in the NCR, Bihar, and Jharkhand – linked to Lalu and his family members – when the federal agency claimed to find proceeds of crime worth ₹600 crore.