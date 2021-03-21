Land Dispute: Three Injured In Clash Between Two Families In City Outskirts

Balipatna: Three persons were seriously injured in a clash between two families at Abhayamukhi village under Balipatna police station in Bhubaneswar outskirts over a land dispute.

Three members of a family were reported injured in the incident. They were initially admitted to the Balakati Community Health Center by the villagers and later shifted to Capital Hospital as their condition was critical.

The families of Pramod Kumar Das and Punu Das, in Behera Sahi in Abhayamukhi village, were already embroiled in a land dispute.

Punu Das today demolished a common boundary fence to which Pramod Das opposed. Soon both families came face to face over this. During the commotion, Ponu ‘s family members allegedly attacked Pramod’s family with shovels, spade and axes.

Following the sudden attack, Pramod suffered serious head injuries. His son Subrata and wife Sunita were also seriously injured in the attack.

On intimation, Balipatna police reached the spot and launched an investigation.