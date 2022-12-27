Land Allotment to BSNL For 4G Network Expansion in Odisha Receives Cabinet Approval

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved land allotment to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL), Odisha Circle, to boost 4G connectivity in 1,792 uncovered villages across the state.

A 2,000 sq. ft. of land has been allotted at 1,687 locations for 30 years at Rs 1 per site per annum without any premium and incidental fees.

The State Cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took 17 major decisions today. Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra informed about the key cabinet decisions.