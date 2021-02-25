Land acquisition for Khordha-Balangir railway line to be completed by Dec: Transport Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Transport minister Padmanabha Behera told the State Assembly that land acquisition process for Khordha Road-Balangir railway line will be completed by December.

Behera, while replying to the query by BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling on Thursday, said that 3699 acres of land has already been handed over. The Minister said 4825 acres of private land will be acquired soon.

The railway line has been much awaited as the 289-kilometer project was sanctioned in 1994-95 but the first train rolled over the section between Khordha Road to Begunia in July 2015.

Nearly Rs 700 crore was allocated in rail budget for the project in 2017-18, but it got Rs 625 crore in 2018-19. It received Rs 350 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 520 crore in 2020-21. The Centre has allocated Rs 1000.50 crore for the project in recent railway budget.