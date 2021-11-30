Lance Klusener To Step Down As Afghanistan Coach

Kabul: Former South Africa allrounder Lance Klusener will step down as the head coach of the Afghanistan team as his contract expires on December 31.

Klusener was appointed in September 2019.

He had taken over as Afghanistan coach from Andy Moles, who was serving in interim capacity after the exit of Phil Simmons following the 2019 World Cup.

During his first series as head coach, Afghanistan beat West Indies 2-1 in the T20I series played in India. They also beat Ireland 3-0 in the ODIs and 2-1 in the T20I series earlier this year.

In the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, Afghanistan crashed out of the group stage after winning two out of their five matches.