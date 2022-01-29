Lana Condor Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Anthony De La Torre: Call Herself The ‘Luckiest Woman Alive’ 

Mumbai: Actor Lana Condor, known for playing the central role in Netflix’s romantic-comedy series of films To All the Boys, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, musician Anthony De La Torre.

The actor shared dreamy photos with her beau and wrote: “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!”

Apart from To All The Boys movies, she is also known for playing the role of Jubilee in the 2016 superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse, 2019’s Deadly Class, and 2019’s Alita: Battle Angel.