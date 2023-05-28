Lalu Yadav’s RJD Compares New Parliament Structure With Coffin

New Delhi: Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) has made a controversial tweet where the party has compared the structure of the new Parliament building with a coffin. The party said “What’s this?” in the caption. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new parliament Building and also installed the historic ‘Sengol’ near Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair.

Elaborating on the tweet, party leader Shakti Singh Yadav said, “The coffin in our tweet is a representation of democracy being buried. The country will not accept this. Parliament is the temple of democracy and it is the place to have discussions.”

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Janta Dal United (JDU) said that a history of ‘disgrace’ is being written with the inauguration of the new building.

“No political comments should be made on the day when the new Parliament building is being inaugurated today. All political parties should rise above politics and respect this,” BJP MP Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi was quoted as saying by ANI.

“It would have been better if Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new Parliament House. RJD has no stand, the old Parliament building did not even have clearance from Delhi Fire Service. Why are they (RJD) calling the Parliament a coffin? They could have said anything else, why do they need to bring this angle?:” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI.