Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Pens Heart Touching Note For Father, Shares Pictures

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently admitted to the surgical ICU of Paras Hospital, Patna.

Worth mentioning, Lalu had on Sunday fallen from the stairs at the official residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, where he stays with his family and suffered a fracture in his right shoulder and a back injury.

Meanwhile, Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya, who lives in Singapore has posted pictures of the conversation as she spoke to him on a video call. Sharing pictures of the video call conversation with his father, Rohini has wished him a speedy recovery. She wrote;”MY HERO, MY BACKBONE, GET WELL SOON. The one who has got freedom from every obstacle, has the blessings of crores of people, whose strength is.”

My hero

My backbone Papa🙏

Get well soon 🤞 हर बाधाओं से जिसने पाई है मुक्ति

करोड़ों लोगों की दुआएं है जिनकी शक्ति🙏 pic.twitter.com/36ndAbRnTG — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) July 5, 2022

On Sunday, Lalu returned home after getting medical aid from a private hospital, but at 3 am on Monday, his condition became serious and he was rushed to the hospital in Patna.