Lalu Yadav Fined Rs 6,000 In 2009 Model Code Violation Case

New Delhi: A court in Jharkhand’s Palamu district has imposed Rs 6,000 fine on RJD chief Lalu Prasad for violating the model code of conduct during the 2009 assembly elections in the State.

Appearing in the court, Prasad confessed and accepted that he violated the model code of conduct.

Judge Munda imposed a fine of Rs 6,000, which was deposited on behalf of Prasad. Subsequently, the matter was disposed of.

While campaigning for the 2009 Assembly elections, Prasad’s chopper had landed in a paddy field in Garhwa allegedly owing to the mistake of the pilot instead of the helipad in Medininagar.

A case under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 290 (punishment for public nuisance), 291 (whoever repeats or continues a public nuisance) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and section 127 of Representation of People’s Act that deals with disturbances at election meetings.