Lalu Yadav Daughter’s “Garbage” Post After Nitish Kumar Coup Sparks Row

Patna: In an apparent dig at Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar who resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya today said the “garbage has gone into the dustbin”.

Rohini’s post came as Nitish Kumar dumped RJD, severing ties with mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar. He is now set to retake the oath as the chief minister of the BJP-JD(U) government in the state. This will be his 9th time as chief minister.

But while Rohini’s garbage tweet did not explicitly mention Kumar, in her subsequent post, she cleared all doubts. She shared an old post of her father from 2017, when Kumar had left the RJD alliance and went over to the BJP. At that time, Lalu had posted, “Nitish is just a snake. Like a snake sheds its skin, Nitish also sheds his skin every two years. Anyone has any doubt?”

“A leader who licks his spit should not consider himself the Sun,” Rohini posted. “Bihar ka litti-chokha aur palturam ka dhokha (litti-chokha of Bihar and the betrayal of Nitish Kumar) are famous at the national level,” Rohini’s another post read. Rohini also shared an old video of Nitish Kumar saying he would rather die but won’t go with the NDA. “Ram naam satya hai,” Rohini wrote.

A post by Rohini, that she later deleted, had earlier created a political upheaval in Bihar amid speculations over Nitish Kumar’s exit from the INDIA bloc. At an event commemorating Karpoori Thakur’s birth anniversary, Nitish Kumar had criticised dynastic politics. “Often, people cannot see their own shortcomings but continue to throw mud at others with impudence,” Rohini posted in a sharp retort. She later deleted the tweets.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, called Nitish Kumar ‘Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram’. He said had Nitish wanted to stay, he would have stayed in the INDIA bloc.