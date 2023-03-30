Lalit Modi Threatens To Sue Rahul Gandhi In UK

New Delhi: Lalit Modi, the embattled IPL founder, on Thursday said he will sue Rahul Gandhi in a UK court.

The development comes days after Rahul Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison by a Surat court in a defamation case, for his remarks over ‘Modi surname’.

During a rally, Rahul Gandhi had apparently said, “How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?”

In his remarks, Rahul Gandhi made a reference to Lalit Modi (facing allegations of financial irregularities in the IPL) and fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Lalit Modi today said, “he looked forward to seeing him make a complete fool of himself”.

In a series of tweets, Lalit Modi lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, saying, “every Tom dick and gandhi associates again and again saying i ama fugitive of justice. why ?How?” (sic).