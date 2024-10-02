New Delhi: Today, India commemorates the 120th birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the nation’s third Prime Minister, who is remembered for his simplicity, integrity, and dedication to the country. This day, which coincides with Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, is a time to reflect on Shastri’s significant contributions to India’s history and his enduring legacy.

Early Life and Political Journey

Born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, Lal Bahadur Shastri was a prominent figure in the Indian independence movement. He was deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and adopted his principles of non-violence and simplicity. Shastri played a crucial role in various movements against British rule and was imprisoned several times for his participation in civil disobedience activities.

Prime Ministerial Tenure

Shastri became the Prime Minister of India in 1964, succeeding Jawaharlal Nehru. His tenure, though brief, was marked by significant events, including the Indo-Pak War of 1965. During this period, Shastri coined the famous slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer), emphasizing the importance of soldiers and farmers in the nation’s development. His leadership during the war and his efforts to boost agricultural production through the Green Revolution left a lasting impact on the country.

Legacy and Significance

Lal Bahadur Shastri’s legacy is celebrated for his unwavering commitment to the nation and his humble lifestyle. He was known for his honesty, humility, and dedication to public service. His sudden death in Tashkent in 1966, under mysterious circumstances, remains a topic of discussion and inquiry.

Celebrations and Tributes

On Shastri Jayanti, various events are organized across the country to honor his memory. Educational institutions, government offices, and public organizations hold ceremonies, discussions, and cultural programs to pay tribute to his contributions. In New Delhi, leaders and citizens gather at Vijay Ghat, Shastri’s memorial, to offer their respects.

Inspirational Quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri:

“We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.”

“Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation.”

“We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war.”

