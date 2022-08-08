Lakshya Sen Wins Badminton Gold After PV Sindhu

Birmingham: India’s Lakshya Sen has won gold in the men’s singles of the Commonwealth Games 2022 after beating Malaysia’s Tze Yong NG.

The match had it all, but after a classic, it is India who take Gold, Sen immediately flings his racquet into the crowd before then throwing his shirt into the adoring crowd of Indian fans!

Lakshya was trailing 8-9 in the second game but stitched a run of 13 straight points to force a decider which he won as he rode on the momentum to script a stunning victory in the final that stretched to more than an hour.

Sen won 19 – 21, 21 – 9, 21 – 16. The Malaysian Tze Yong Ng was more than a worthy competitor.