Lakshya Sen Storms Into Second Round Of Korea Open

New Delhi: World championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen entered into the men’s singles second round of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament Suncheon, on Tuesday.

Sen defeated Choi with 14-21 21-16 21-18 scoreline in just over an hour in his opening round match.

The sixth seeded Indian will next meet Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.