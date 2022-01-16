Lakshya Sen Defeats World Champion Loh Kean Yew In India Open Final

New Delhi: Shuttler Lakshya Sen became the first Indian to win an Indian Open men’s singles title on his debut in the tournament on Sunday.

Sen beat the reigning world champion, Loh Kean Yew, 24-22, 21-17 in the thrilling final that lasted for 54 minutes.

Lakshya Sen was comfortably leading the first game, but world champion Kean Yew came from behind, and it was evenly poised at 22-22. The India shuttler then raised his game to win the first game 24-22.

The 20-year-old Sen continued with his momentum and he went on to win the summit clash in straight games.

This is the first time that Sen has managed to win the Super 500 title in his career.