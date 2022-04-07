Lakshya Sen Bow Out Of Korea Open With Straight-Game Loss In 2nd Round

New Delhi: Lakshya Sen crashed out of Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament after a straight-game loss to the lower ranked Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in the second round Suncheon on Thursday.

The world number nine Indian, went down 20-22 9-21 to the world number 24 Indonesian in just 33 minutes.

Malvika Bansod also failed to advance to the quarterfinals as she was brushed aside by Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 8-21 14-21 in a second round women’s singles clash.

The mixed doubles pair of Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also went down 20-22 21-18 14-21 to the fifth seed Chinese combine of Ou Xuan Yi and Huang Ya Qiong in a gruelling battle that lasted close to an hour.