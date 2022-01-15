Lakshya Sen beats Ng Tze Yong to enter India Open final

World championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen entered his maiden World Tour Super 500 summit clash on Saturday after beating Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open.

The 20-year-old from Almora, notched up a 19-21 21-16 21-12 win over the world number 60 Yong in a thrilling semifinal clash.

“It is a good feeling to play my first super 500 final at my home country. The first game was pretty close, I did some errors which cost me. But I kept my calm in the second and third game and managed to pull out,” Sen said after the match.

Third seed Sen, ranked 17 in the world, will face reigning world champion, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, in the summit clash on Sunday in a repeat of Dutch Open final last year.