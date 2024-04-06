Lakshadweep’s Popularity Soars After PM Modi’s Visit

Kavratti : As a ripple effect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Lakshadweep Islands in January this year, tourism officer Imthias Mohammed T B has confirmed a rise in inquiries to visit the island region.

When asked about the impact of PM Modi’s visit, Imthias told ANI, “Impact is huge, we are receiving lots of inquiries.”

He further mentioned that Lakshadweep is receiving inquiries both from the national tourism arena as well as the international tourism market.

Talking about future initiatives of the tourism department, he said, “Lakshadweep seeks to promote more cruise ship companies.”

About the connectivity issue with mainland India as few airlines operate in Lakshadweep, he hopes that when air connectivity is streamlined, it will boost the influx of tourists.