Lakme Fashion Week: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Turn Showstoppers For Manish Malhotra

Mumbai: Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan walked the ramp together for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday.

While Kiara was seen in a shimmering silver gown with sleek cut outs and a silver sheer, long shoulder train, Kartik wore a black, bundgala jacket with three silver reindeers embroidered, teamed with an asymmetric ink kurta and slim pants.

Apart from these two stars, another actor that dazzled the LFW red carpet was Hina Khan, who was one of the guests for the Manish Malhotra show

The digital Lakme Fashion Week 2021 fashion extravaganza kick-started in Mumbai on March 17 and concluded on Sunday.