Lakhs Of Devotees Have Nabajouban Darshan Of Holy Trinity Amid Tight Security

Puri: After spending 14 days in Anasara ghara (sick room), Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra reappeared before the devotees in their rejuvenated youthful form on Wednesday.

All the rituals relating to the ‘Nabajaubana Darshan’ in the temple were completed and devotees were allowed to have darshan of the divine trinity this morning.

While pramanik darshan (paid ticket holders) allowed from 8 am to 9 am, ‘Sahana mela’ or free darshan held from 9 am to 10.30 am, 2 pm to 3 pm and 6 pm to 6.30 pm.

Among other rituals, ‘Chaka Apasar’ ritual began at 6 am followed by ‘Mangal Alati’, ‘Abakash Niti’ and then the three deities would be placed on their throne for their Nabajouban Darshan ritual.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the rituals ahead of the world-famous Rath Yatra in the city.

Bomb disposal squad, anti-terrorist squad and special tactical units were also deployed at strategic locations in the town.

As the public will be allowed to witness the Rath Yatra after a gap of two years, lakhs of devotees are likely to visit the pilgrim town this year.