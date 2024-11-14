Puri: The sacred town of Puri witnessed a massive influx of devotees on the third day of Panchuka, as lakhs gathered at the revered Jagannath Temple to witness the divine Tribikram Besha (Adikia) of the holy Trinity.

This auspicious occasion, marking one of the most significant days in the Odia religious calendar, saw the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra adorned in their majestic Tribikram attire.

The atmosphere was charged with devotion and reverence as devotees from across the country thronged the temple premises, eager to catch a glimpse of the deities in their special attire. The Bada Danda (Grand Road) was filled with chants of “Jai Jagannath” and “Hari Bol,” echoing the collective spiritual fervor of the gathered devotees.

The Panchuka period, the last five days of the holy month of Kartika, is a time of heightened religious activities and rituals at the Jagannath Temple. Each day, the deities are adorned in different beshas (attires), with the Tribikram Besha being one of the most anticipated. This particular besha symbolizes the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu, where he measured the universe in three strides.

Temple authorities had made elaborate arrangements to manage the large crowds, ensuring a smooth and orderly darshan for all devotees. Security was tightened, and additional facilities were provided to accommodate the influx of pilgrims.

As the festivities continue, the deities will don different attires each day, culminating in the Rajarajeshwar Besha on Kartika Purnima, drawing the Panchuka celebrations to a grand conclusion.