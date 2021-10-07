Lakhimpur Violence: SC Asks Uttar Pradesh Govt To File Status Report By Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report as to who have been named as accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case and whether they have been arrested or not.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli sought all details by Friday, even as Uttar Pradesh counsel senior advocate and Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad said a special investigation team and a judicial commission of inquiry have been set up by the state government.

The Supreme Court has also directed the state government to extend all possible medical help to the mother of deceased farmer Lovepreet Singh. She fell ill after hearing about her son’s death.

The top court acted on a letter petition sent by advocate Shiv Kumar Tripathi and C S Panda who sought CBI probe into the matter.

Tripathi complained that the state government did not properly act to prevent the “ghastly incident”.

The top court put the matter for consideration on Friday.

On October 3, a group of farmers was coming back after holding a protest against the Centre’s three farm laws when a jeep ran over them, leading to the death of four cultivators. Four others were killed in the ensuing violence, according to the police, including a journalist.

The farmers have alleged that the Union minister of state for home affairs, Ajay Mishra’s son was sitting in the car when it ran over protesters.