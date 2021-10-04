Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SKM Writes Letter To President, Seeks Dismissal Of MoS Teni

Lucknow: Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded the dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Council of Ministers.

The SKM has also urged the President to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Supreme Court in the brutal killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

In a letter to Kovind, SKM, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, also said that the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is “inciting violence while holding a constitutional post, should be sacked from his post”.

“Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni should be immediately dismissed from his post and a case should be filed against him for inciting violence and spreading communal hatred and the Union Minister’s son Ashish Mishra “Monu” and his fellow goons should be immediately booked for 302 (murder) and arrested immediately,” the letter reads.

Eight people were killed as violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday during a farmers’ protest over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit, according to an official.

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said after they hit a group of protesters. Four of the dead were travelling in the vehicles, a UP government official in Lucknow said.

The violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters, who were demonstrating at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road.