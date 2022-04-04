Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SC Reserves Order On Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Bail To Ashish Mishra

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict on the plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The court also referred to the Allahabad High Court verdict in the matter and questioned the detailed examination of evidence like postmortem report while granting bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the case.

“How can the judge go into postmortem report etc. We are hearing a bail matter, we do not want to prolong.This way of going into merits and going into wounds etc. is unnecessary for the question of bail,” the bench observed.

On March 16, the top court had sought responses of the Uttar Pradesh government and Ashish Mishra, on a plea challenging the grant of bail to him.

It had also directed the state government to ensure protection of witnesses after the counsel, appearing for farmers, referred to the attack on a key witness on March 10.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated. Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.