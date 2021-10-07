Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Police Make First Arrests, Min’s Son Asked To Appear Before CB

Lucknow: Hours after questioning, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two accused in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on Thursday.

The two accused have been identified as Ashish Pandey and Luv Kush. They were questioned by the police in the morning.

The arrested individuals are among the total of seven accused named in the FIR filed in the case. Out of the seven, three have died.

The police said they recovered two missed cartridges of .315 bore bullets from the crime spot in Lakhimpur.

Union minister Ajay Misra’s son Ashish Misra is also an accused in the case. The police have summoned him to appear before them at 10 am on Friday.

The FIR claims that the incident was “premeditated” for which the “conspiracy was hatched” by the Union minister and his son.