Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Not Satisfied with Probe, Says SC on UP Govt’s Report

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today said that it’s not satisfied with the investigation in October 3 incident of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

After the Uttar Pradesh government filed status report in the case, the apex court said, “The highest police officer must protect the evidence in the case. Why wasn’t the accused arrested immediately? Why are they not treated like any other citizen? The local police has not done the job properly.” The court posted the matter for hearing immediately after vacation i.e. October 20 at 10:30 am.

Union Minister of State for Home Kumar Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who was asked to appear before the police at 10 am on Friday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, did not reach the police lines till 10.30 am, sources said. Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) Upendra

who is heading the probe team arrived at the office on time, they said. “Ashish Mishra has not turned up till now,” an official source said around 10.30 am. After two men were arrested on Thursday, the police pasted a notice outside his house asking him to appear before it in connection with the violence that claimed eight lives. Ashish’s brother, however, said that he’s join the probe today and assured that he’s in Lakhimpur.

Government hasn’t been listening to farmers, and we stand with them, said Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur as she arrived at Lucknow airport, from where the delegation will head to Lakhimpur Kheri.