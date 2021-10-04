Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Minister’s Son Booked, Death Toll Rises To 9

Lucknow: The Tikunia police in Lakhimpur Kheri lodged an FIR against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra’s son Ashish Mishra and 15 others for murder and inciting violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, even as the death toll reached nine on Monday.

The body of a local journalist Raman Kashyap, who had been missing after Sunday’s violence, was found in the mortuary on Monday, taking the death toll to nine, including four farmers.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha claimed that Ashish Misra’s vehicle ran over farmers who were protesting against Uttar Pardesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to a village in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Meanwhile, the farmers, on Monday morning submitted a charter of demands to the District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasia, that included dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, registering an FIR against his son Ashish Mishra, compensation for the families of the deceased and a government job for the kin.

The farmers have also demanded a judicial probe into the incident.