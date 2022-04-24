Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Misra Surrenders In Judicial Magistrate’s Court

Lucknow: The prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Ashish Misra, on Sunday surrendered before the judicial magistrate’s court.

After the Supreme Court canceled Misra’s bail, it ordered him to surrender within one week. And he surrendered a day before the week’s notice.

According to jail officials, Ashish Misra reached Lakhimpur Kheri district jail at 3.25 pm. There is heavy police deployment in the area.

Ashish Misra, son of Union minister Ajay Misra, is the main accused in the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri region in October 2021. He was arrested on October 9 and granted bail in February 2022.

Misra allegedly ran over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws ahead of an event in Tikunia. Four farmers were killed in the incident.

During a hearing, the top court had set aside the Allahabad High Court order granting Misra bail and said, “The high court exceeded its jurisdiction, denied victims their right to participate in proceedings.”

Eight people, including four farmers, died in violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 ahead of a visit by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.