Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra granted interim bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on January 25 granted interim bail of eight weeks to Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings and son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J.K. Maheshwari pronounced the order directed Mr. Mishra to leave Uttar Pradesh within a week. He is not to enter the State during the eight-week period of his interim bail. He should not stay in Delhi or Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Mishra will have to inform court of his location, mark his presence in the local police station and surrender his passport. He will appear in every trial hearing. Any attempt by him to delay the trial would be a ground for cancellation of the interim bail.

The court also extended the benefit of interim bail to the other four farmers incarcerated in the counter case. Their bail petitions were pending in the Allahabad High Court.

The Uttar Pradesh government last week opposed the bail plea of Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra had moved Supreme Court challenging Allahabad High Court which denied bail to him in connection with the case.

Mishra is facing a case of murder for October 3, 2021 incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Mishra allegedly ran over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws. He was arrested on October 9 and granted bail in February 2022.

Mishra, again moved to the High Court as the Court’s earlier order was set aside by the Supreme Court in April 2022 and had ordered fresh consideration of his bail plea.